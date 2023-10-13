HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was charged with battery against a public safety official after authorities say she attempted to spit on officers while she was being detained.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of North First Avenue on Thursday. Police say the caller reported that Amie Farber, 38, was at the address “tearing up the house.”

At the scene, police say the caller had taken one of Farber’s children to an appointment and left Farber’s infant with her around 1:30 p.m.. At around 3:30 p.m., the caller said they returned and found Farber sitting on the porch intoxicated with the infant, and the caller took the child away from Farber. The caller reported Farber was angry and yelling in the kitchen. At one point, Farber reportedly pulled back her fist as if she was about to hit the caller, who was holding Farber’s infant at the time.

Officers say they attempted to detain Farber at the home, but she forcibly pulled away to evade being detained. According to the affidavit, Farber was placed onto the ground and detained, but continued to kick at officers, called them vulgar names and attempted to spit on one of them. Police say Farber caused one of the officers to bleed after kicking him in the arm.

Farber was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with the following:

Battery – Bodily waste – Felony

Battery against public safety official

Domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16

Communication – intimidation

Neglect of a dependent

Resisting law enforcement

