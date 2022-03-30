EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new TikTok challenge is going viral, and law enforcement isn’t too happy about it. The Evansville Police Department is now warning the public of the “Orbeez Challenge”.

Officials say this trend is the result of a toy gel-ball gun that shoots ‘Orbeez’, which are gel beads that expand in water. Orbeez can vary in sizes from pea size to half the size of a grape.

According to Evansville police, numerous TikTok videos show people freezing the gel beads and using them as ammunition.

EPD Special Projects Coordinator Taylor Merriss tells us arrests have been across the country for people being injured by the gel beads, frozen or not.