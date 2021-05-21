EPD: Baseball bat prompted gunfire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police say no charges have been filed yet in relation to a shooting near E. Riverside Dr. and Shadewood Ave. Thursday evening.

Police were called around 5:50 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. Arriving officers were told that several people had been shot.

Police say the victims were found at the scene and in a car nearby. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries, their conditions, and their names are currently unknown.

Police believe the incident began as a fight between two people, with additional people joining the altercation before someone was hit with a baseball bat. Police say another man armed himself with a handgun and fired several rounds in the direction of the man with the bat. Four people, including the intended target, were shot.

Authorities say the man who fired the gun fully cooperated with investigators, and police have recovered the gun believed to have been fired during this incident. Police also found a bat at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.