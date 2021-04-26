EPD notes increase in violence

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police officers say they are noticing an increase in violence.

Officers say 15 shootings involving someone getting hit have occurred in the city since the beginning of the year. Three deaths have resulted from these shootings.

EPD says it also noticed an increase in shootings and violence altogether towards the end of last year.

They think warmer temperatures and COVID-19 restrictions are playing a role in the numbers.

Officers are encouraging everyone to be cautious and mindful of their surroundings.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)