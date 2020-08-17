EPD officer arrested on driving while intoxicated charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department says Officer Jarid Harris has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to an intoxilyzer test. EPD says Harris was not on duty when the incident happened.

We’re told around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the Chuckles on N Fares Ave. about a car accident involving a white Jeep and a pole. After investigating, officers arrested Harris on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. EPD says Harris was not on duty and was in his personal vehicle when the car accident happened.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

