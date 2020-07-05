EPD officer celebrates 4th of July in style

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Phil Smith

(WEHT)- EPD officer Phil Smith celebrated the 4th of July in style Saturday.

Photos: Philip Smith

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories