EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One family is expressing their gratitude after an Evansville police officer did a random act of kindness.

Officer Luecke says he was driving along when he saw two kids waving at him from another car.

He pulled them over, but not to give them a ticket. Instead, he gave them some remaining toys from the holidays.

Officer Luecke says it felt good to give back a little.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)