EPD officer injured after being dragged one block, run over

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville police officer was injured after stopping to help a man who had flagged him down.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday EPD Officer Nathan Jones was heading north on Heidelbach Ave at Diamond Ave when a man flagged him down. While Officer Jones was speaking to the man, a woman pulled up and began yelling at the man.

Officer Jones told the woman, later identified as Maeling Smith, 18, of Evansville, to stay in her car several times, but she continued yelling at the man who began yelling back at her. Officer Jones said he attempted to place Smith into custody, but she got back in her car and accelerated in reverse while he was still holding on her.

According to a media report, Jones was dragged about a block before he was able to free himself. In freeing himself, the car ran over his right arm.

Police say Smith stopped the car a short distance away and was placed under arrest by Officer Jones.

Once back up officers arrived, Jones was take to a local hospital for treatment of his injured arm. The severity of the injury is currently unknown.

Smith has been charged with battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.