EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police officers helped replace a teenager’s stolen lawn mower last week.

Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a theft report last weekend. Police said that a 14-year-old’s birthday gift, a lawn mower, was stolen. When two officers learned that the teen mows lawns for elderly people for free, they decided to help replace the lawn mower.

Other officers chipped in to purchase a lawn mower and a gas can for the teen.