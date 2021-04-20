EPD officers join in on some tap dancing fun at Joshua Academy

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Bright Ones of Joshua Academy in Evansville had some special visitors join them Tuesday morning to join in on tap dancing.

Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith and Officer Taylor Merris of the Evansville Police Department joined the dance group showing off their tap dancing moves. Officer Merris says she liked it so much that she may have a new hobby.

“I’ve never tap danced in my life, let alone in a police uniform, so I said sure, and it was fun. I wanna come back everyday now.”

The police duo were joining in on a celebration of legendary tap dancer Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. And, according to a source, the assistant police chief has some dance experience from his role in “The Children’s Nutcracker.”

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)