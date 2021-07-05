EPD officers try to identify robbery suspect after holdup at Chuckles Gas Station

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 11:30 Sunday night at the Chuckles on the 1600 block of S. Weinbach. EPD officers say a clerk was approached by a man who seemed to be pointing a handgun under his shirt while demanding money. He got away with about $100 dollars. Detectives are trying to identify the suspect.







The man was wearing a white shirt, white turban, and a scarf over his face. Investigators say he ran out of the Chuckles store and headed south down Weinbach Avenue. He was last seen heading west on Wagoner.

If anyone has information on the identity of the robbery suspect, they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or contact the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.