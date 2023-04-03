HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday night.

Authorities say the accident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. Police say the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Police say there was only one occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the deceased as 48-year-old Tammy Sue Stieff of Evansville. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story.