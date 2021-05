EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One person is in custody Monday after a police chase ends with a car crashing into a home in Evansville.

Police say the chase started just before 3:30 p.m. and ended in a crash at Stringtown Rd and Negley Ave, followed by a short foot pursuit.





The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.