EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of McConnell Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. EPD said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

EPD said one person was detained at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.