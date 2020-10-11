EPD: One sent to hospital after bomb scare

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers were sent to a possible bomb scare in Evansville Friday morning.

Police say they were sent to 1110 Professional Boulevard just after 9.

Officers were able to let people back in the building after declaring the building safe.

Police say a female involved was taken to Deaconess for a commital.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)