VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Members of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force canvassed the county on Thursday to inform business owners that the sale of Tianeptine is illegal in Indiana and that they must remove products from their shelves immediately.

Tianeptine became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana on March 17. According to a release from EPD, Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa and Pegasus. The release says gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling these products without knowing they were illegal.

Police say a follow-up has been planned in the coming months to ensure the businesses remain in compliance with the law.