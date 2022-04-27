EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bottles full of pee have been thrown at a local business regularly, and now police are getting involved. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to the Nail Studio on Green River Road Tuesday morning for a general complaint.

Employees claim somebody has been throwing urine bottles at the business for the past five months. Police were told it happens about twice a week and the bottles are always Aquafina bottles.

EPD says six bottles full of pee were found in front of the business. If you know anything about this case or who might be responsible, you can call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.