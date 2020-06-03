EPD: Person taken to hospital after group dispute; BB Gun may have been used

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are investigating after a man told them he was shot with a BB/pellet gun when he tried to break up a fight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Macarthur Dr.

The victim told EPD he had been trying to break up a fight between two groups of juvenile males when one of them ripped his necklace off and another shot him with the BB/pellet gun.

The man was taken to the hospital and he is expected to be OK.

The juveniles reportedly ran off after the shootings.

No arrests have been made in that case.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020.)