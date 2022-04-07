EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) made a narcotics arrest, and EPD says some of the suspected drugs looked like prescription pills.

EPD says that on April 4, detectives with the Joint Task Force Narcotics Unit arrested Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey in the 700 block of Bayard Park Drive. EPD says that Parker was charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug and Dealing in a Schedule IV Substance w/enhancements. Police also say that Harvey was charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug.

Police say that this investigation started in August 2021, when detectives received information that both Parker and Harvey were producing and distributing large amounts of fentanyl pills that looked like prescription medication. EPD says that during the course of this investigation, the Joint Task Force detectives have seized thousands of fentanyl pills, two pill presses, and a large amount of fentanyl powder.

Police say that after collecting information over the past several months, detectives had enough information to request a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of Bayard Park Drive. EPD says that the search warrant was granted on April 4 and detectives located a pill press with suspected fentanyl powder all over it, various dyes and punches used to make counterfeit pills, and bowls and spoons with powder residue inside the residence.

Police say that due to the amount of suspected fentanyl inside the residence, detectives had to take precautions such as wearing rubber gloves, Tyvek suits, and respirators in order to collect this evidence.

EPD says that the pills that were found have been sent to a lab and will be tested for fentanyl. Police say that these pills look very much like real prescription pills and to an average person, could easily be mistaken for the real thing.