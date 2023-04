HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A report of a man with a gun at an Evansville Walmart prompted a large police response Saturday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the Walmart on Burkhardt Road after dispatch said they got a call for a suspicious person.

Police tell Eyewitness News that the man was legally carrying a rifle and was not a threat to anyone.

Because it is against Walmart’s policy to open carry, police said the man was asked to leave and did so without issue.