EPD release video of apparent attempted arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department released a video of an apparent attempted arson that took place July 3rd on the 1100 block of Sweetser Ave.

Witnesses told police they saw a man light something similar to a molotov cocktail and throw it at the victim’s residence before leaving the area. The victim and his four daughters were home at the time but the flames were extinguished before anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-6195, or 812-436-7979.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: