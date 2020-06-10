EPD releases body cam footage after man shoots at police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville police department is releasing new information from a shooting on May 30th which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man in Evansville. This comes after police say the man fired a weapon at responding officers.

A witness recorded the incident and posted it to Facebook, stating the officers had shot Andrew Barnett because he was black. The video was viewed more than 20,000 times and shared by more than 500 accounts. EPD says what you don’t see in the video is the taser that was used and the gun that Barnett himself drew and fired on officers.

“We see all too often that these narratives cloud the truth,” said Officer Phil Smith.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue for reports of Barnett who was carrying a gun and waving it around. Body cam footage shows an officer approaching Barnett in a parking lot and asking to see his hands. Barnett then turns around, lowers his hands and takes off running through the nearby apartment complex.

Two other EPD officers chased Barnett on foot and when one officer got close and tried to tase Barnett, Barnett turned around, stated “Don’t do that,” and fired a single gunshot toward the officers.

None of the officers were hit by the bullet and EPD says none of them discharged their weapons. Barnett was then tased a second time and taken into custody. Body cam footage shows officers asking Barnett if he was hit, to which he replied, “No,” then lifting him into a seated position.

Body cam footage also shows an officer explaining what happened to the witness recording the video on her cell phone, stating police did not shoot the man but rather he shot at them.



“I want to say that I’m very proud of our officers. We often hear people out in the public saying that these officers do things and it’s ‘By the book,’ there is no book. The only book is the constitution and that’s what guides us,” said Officer Smith.

Barnett is facing four charges: resisting law enforcement, attempted murder, carrying a weapon by a violent felon and criminal recklessness.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)