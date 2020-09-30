EPD releases body cam video in manhunt investigation

Warning: Some of the video may be disturbing to some people.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department released video from several officers from Friday night’s manhunt near Dogtown, in which police and sheriff’s deputies shot Diana Ellmers and Cade Kirk.

That night of September 25’s action came to a head when police approached a house in Dogtown where they thought the couple was held up.

A SWAT team used an armored vehicle to approach Ellmers and take her into custody. She had been shot once in the abdomen and once in the arm.

The attention then turned to Cade Kirk. Police used a bull horn to try to convince him to give up.

“Cade Kirk, this is the police department. You are behind the residence. We need you to come out with your hands up. Make yourself known. Say something. We can help you,” the officer says.

Eventually, Kirk gave up. One of the reasons he may have decided to do so was because he had been shot once in the abdomen earlier.

“This was a collaborative effort with the sheriff’s department and the city police department, as well as the Indiana State Police, and everybody worked very well together,” Sgt. Nick Winsett with EPD said.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)

