EPD releases bodycam video of after juvenile is detained

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police release bodycam video Monday after an officer detained an 11-year-old boy over the weekend.

Officers were called Saturday afternoon to North Englewood Avenue and East Franklin for disorderly conduct. Authorities say three boys were on a bike attempting to fight two girls.

Dashcam video showed the juvenile refusing several requests to stop and was heard yelling obscenities at the officer. The officer eventually gets in front of the boy, causing him to stop. He then tries to pull away from the officer, causing a struggle. Police say the officer did not hit the boy.

“The whole event was 45 minutes, is it fair to take 15 seconds of someone’s day and judge them off of that when you have a 45 minute incident,” said EPD Asst. Chief Phil Smith, “and that is not the case the officer did what he had to do and he spoke to the mother and the mother is going to deal with the young man, her son, in the way she deems fit and we are going to let them deal with that as a family.”

Police are not releasing the name of the officer involved and they say he will not face disciplinary action. EPD says the boy faces one charge of resisting law enforcement.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)