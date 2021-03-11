EPD releases images of suspect in March 3 crash into Deluxe Inn

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police have released images of the driver who crashed into the Deluxe Inn hotel on March 3. They are asking for your help identifying and locating the suspect.

Officers say on the night of March 3, a vehicle crashed into the hotel and the driver ran away. Police determined the vehicle was stolen.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Evansville Police through the Auto Theft Department at 812-436-7967, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)