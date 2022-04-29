EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released about a shooting that took place outside an Evansville bar.

EPD says that on April 29, around 2:25 a.m., EPD officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Franklin St. for an adult who had been shot. Police say when officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been shot in a parking lot but had been loaded into a vehicle and was being transported to a local hospital. EPD says officers located the vehicle and followed it to the hospital.

Police say the victim had a single gunshot wound and was taken into surgery, and the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-7979.