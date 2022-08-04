EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department says a man called 911 on Wednesday to turn himself in for shooting one of the two men who were found dead in the 2100 block of Lodge Avenue.

According to a release from EPD, the shooter gave officers his location and he was taken into custody without incident. Police say the shooter told detectives he saw the two men, identified later as Nicholas Fenwick, 28, and Brett Coulson, 33, arguing in a parking lot. The man told police Fenwick drew a gun and fatally shot Coulson. He told detectives he yelled for Fenwick to drop his weapon, but he refused. He told police he shot at Fenwick before leaving the parking lot and calling 911 to turn himself in. A police report says Fenwick ran behind the building, where he collapsed and died.

Police say a witness corroborated the shooter’s account of the events. EPD says the investigation is still active and no arrests have been made, and that it is too early in the investigation to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

The Evansville Police Department has not released the name of the man who called 911 to turn himself in. Police said the man did have a valid permit to carry his gun.