HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who used counterfeit $20 bills to pay for items at several locations in Evansville on December 6.

Authorities say the fraudulent transactions affected at least twelve businesses in the area and investigators are still collecting security footage at locations where the bills passed. EPD is now releasing the following photographs of two suspects in the case:

An authentic $20 bill (top) is compared to one of the fake bills. (Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

Anyone who has any information related to the case is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Office at 812-436-7994 or the Evansville Police Department Tipline at 812-435-6194.

According to the Evansville Police, the bills had most of the security features found on authentic $20 bills, including a watermark, and they passed tests from counterfeit detecting pens. Authorities say the only apparent flaws are the texture of the bill and the counterfeit watermark of Andrew Jackson is described as being “crudely drawn” with bolder lines.

Businesses are asked to contact their financial institution to verify bills that are believed to be counterfeit. You can view information on all security features on the US Currency page.