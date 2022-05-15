EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched after a woman was shot and injured by an Orbeez gun Saturday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to Tennessee Street after the victim was shot. Police say the woman had minor injuries to her right arm and declined medical attention. EPD believe the woman was shot “drive-by style” by occupants in a white Toyota passenger car.

This shooting comes one month after the sometimes dangerous “Orbeez Challenge” started trending on TikTok. Officials say this trend is the result of a toy gel-ball gun that shoots ‘Orbeez’, which are gel beads that expand in water. Orbeez can vary in sizes from pea size to half the size of a grape.