Police respond to shooting on the south side of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Lodge Ave. on the city’s south side Saturday morning.

Dispatchers say the call for shots fired came in around 11:30 a.m. The caller heard a gunshot in the hallway of the apartment building.

Officers on the scene told our Eyewitness News crew that one woman had been shot in the upper chest area. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

According to a news release, it appears that this shooting stems from an earlier confrontation between the victim’s juvenile son and the suspect, where the suspect robbed him of his cell phone.

Police say the victim tried to retrieve her son’s phone, went looking for the suspect, finding him in the hallway of an apartment building. After a brief struggle, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

EPD is currently talking to witnesses and a suspect is still at-large.

We’re told officers are waiting on a search warrant to get inside an apartment where a suspect is believed to be.

If anyone knows anything about this incident they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: