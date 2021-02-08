EPD responds to man with gun at Evansville Taco Bell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man accused of waving a gun around at Taco Bell Monday night is in jail. Police were called to the Taco Bell restaurant on Green River Road in Evansville around 9:15 p.m. after an employee reported a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, police say they found the suspect in his vehicle and gave him verbal commands to exit his car. Initially, they say he refused to exit and told officers to shoot him.

Police say the suspect, later identified as D Yawn Dontae Maurice Griffin, 26, of Evansville, eventually got out of his car and began doing pushups on the pavement before complying with commands.

Griffin was placed into custody, and officers say they found a loaded handgun, six handgun magazines and 117 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

Griffin is being held at the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center and faces charges of felony intimidation with a deadly weapon. Griffin has a valid Indiana Conceal Carry License.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)