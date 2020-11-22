EPD responds to multiple shots fired calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Just after midnight Sunday morning, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Oakley Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers had been told the house had been hit by several bullets. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim and located two gunshot holes in the front window.

Crimes scene was called to the area for investigation.

A few hours prior, police had been sent to a separate shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of Cherry Street and Bedford Ave. Shortly after officers arrived, 24 year-old Dashonille Carter of Evansville was located and taken into custody without incident.

Dashonille Carter

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)

