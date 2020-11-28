EPD responds to reports of a dog being shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Just before 5 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to a home on Taylor Ave. in response to someone’s dog being shot. When officers arrived, the three alleged suspects were already gone.

The victim brought her dog to officers to show them the wound in the dog’s shoulder. She told police she didn’t see or hear the shooters.

A witness said he thought he heard two shots before he learned about the dog, but he said there is construction in the area and he initially thought it was a hammer. He told officers he saw three people running from the victim’s location toward the north.

The alleged suspects are described as one white male with his hair in a ponytail, wearing a black shirt and gray joggers, a black male wearing a blue jean jacket and black skull cap, and a black male wearing a black hoodie and black joggers.

The victim took the dog to an emergency vet clinic after denying help from Animal Control.

No shell casings or bullet holes were found in the area.

(This story was originally published on November 28, 2020)

