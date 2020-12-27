EPD responds to shots fired at apartments on Evansville’s north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police responded to a shots fired call in the 4500 block of Spring Valley Rd. The call came in around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple callers reported several shots being fired toward Castlewood Apartments. Police say one of the individuals taken into custody is a juvenile.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)

