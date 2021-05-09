EPD: Richland man arrested after passing out in drive-thru, hitting pedestrian

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man accused of falling asleep in a Taco Bell drive-thru and hitting a pedestrian now faces drunk driving charges.

Police were called to Taco Bell on N Green River Rd just after midnight Sunday for a possible accident. Witnesses said a man had been passed out in the drive-thru and hit someone when he pulled around the building to leave.

Police arrived to find Eric Lindauer, 38, of Richland, IN, standing behind his truck in the parking lot. The female victim was also at the scene and said she had been hit by the vehicle.

The victim told police that she had been standing on the curb outside the restaurant when Lindauer’s mirror struck her in the head. The victim declined any medical treatment.

Lindauer told police the victim “came out of nowhere” and his outside mirror hit her. Authorities say they could smell alcohol on Lindauer’s breath and say he failed a field sobriety test.

According to an affidavit, Lindauer was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for an intoxilizer test, which resulted in a .105 BAC. He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

He was released on bond.