EPD says two weekend shootings are related

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After multiple shootings in Evansville over the weekend, police are now saying two of them are related.

Police say Keyonja Barnes was shot in the head shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning on South Bedford Avenue. Barnes later died from his injuries.

At a vigil for Barnes, EPD said a female was shot in the leg but that witnesses are not being cooperative.

On Saturday night police say Barnes’ brother, Otis Barnes, was in a car that was shot 12 times.

It happened on Covert Avenue near Henning. The driver of that car was a juvenile.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Paje Diaz, 22, was arrested Monday in connection with the car shooting. The driver of the car identified him as the shooter.

Diaz is facing two counts of attempted murder.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

