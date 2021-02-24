EPD says witnesses are not being cooperative in early morning shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are investigating an early morning shooting. It happened on South Bedford between Lincoln and E. Cherry Street just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

EPD says when they arrived on the scene, they found one victim. That person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Our crew on the scene says there were a number of evidence markers on the ground, which would indicate the possibility of multiple shell casings. We’re being told witnesses are not being cooperative and there are no suspects in custody.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)