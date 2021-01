EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a man who is a suspect in a credit card fraud case. The man was photographed at a Circle K store located at 2400 E. Riverside Dr., where the card was used.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7967.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)