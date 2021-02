EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are looking for information leading to a catering trailer stolen from Acropolis. They believe the trailer was stolen some time between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the trailer contained approximately $10,000 worth of catering equipment.

Anyone with information about the missing trailer is asked to call EPD.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2021)