HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department investigated an early morning shooting just outside downtown.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, EPD was called to the area of South Elliott Street & Lincoln Avenue for a woman that had been shot in the arm. Officials are saying the woman’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police arrested the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Justyn Harris, after finding him at a nearby apartment complex. You can read more about his arrest and the shooting by clicking here.