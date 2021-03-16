EPD seeking public’s help in identifying hit and run suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are looking into a hit and run incident that happened in the Taco John’s drive-thru in the 600 block of N. St. Joseph Ave. Police say the hit and run occurred on February 24 around 8:15 p.m.

The victim told police while he was waiting in the drive-thru, the vehicle behind him revved the engine before slamming into the rear of his vehicle and speeding off.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the hit and run vehicle. Anyone who recognizes the woman or truck in the above photos is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7941.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)