EPD set drone exclusion zone for 420 Main implosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the historic 420 Main Building leaving the Evansville skyline, many are wanting to document its last moments.

While drones are allowed to be present during the implosion, the Evansville Police Department is warning of where and where not you’ll be able to fly your drone.

EPD say contractors and public safety officials will be flying drones of their own and they’re trying to avoid interfering with each other.

They announced Friday that drones can only be flown outside the red highlighted area below. We’ll be carrying the implosion live around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on ABC 25 and online.