HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police make an arrest after they said a sex offender exposed himself to a 2-year-old in Evansville.

Officers said they were sent to the 200 block of Read Street in Evansville on Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report, George Owens was urinating outside of a vacant home. When an adult asked him not to do that in front of the child, police said Owens exposed himself and yelled something.

Police said Owens refused to identify himself and they had to use facial recognition to figure out his identity.

Eventually, officers said they were able to find out Owens was a sexually violent predator.