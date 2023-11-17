HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With nearly 49 million people expected to be traveling on the highways to spend the holiday with family and friends, Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest times of the year for road traffic.
The Evansville Police Department is sharing tips from the American Red Cross to keep drivers safe. If traveling by car:
- Make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip
- Pack an emergency kit, supplies and a first aid kit
- Share travel plan with a family member or friend
- Check the weather before leaving and during the trip; plan for any inclement weather that may come
- Be well rested and alert; avoid distractions such as cell phones
- Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drive while impaired; follow the rules of the road and use caution in work zones
- Make frequent stops; rotate drivers during long trips
- If you’re too tired to drive, stop and get some rest
- If any car trouble occurs, pull off from the road as far as possible
If winter weather becomes a problem and you become stuck in the snow, follow these tips:
- Stay in the car; don’t try to walk to safety
- Tie a brightly-colored cloth (preferably red) to the antenna for rescuers to see
- Start the car and use the heater for around 10 minutes every hour; keep the exhaust pipe clear so fumes don’t back up in the car
- Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so rescuers can see the vehicle
- Keep one window slightly open to let in fresh air; make sure it’s not a window facing the wind
- Carry an emergency kit in the trunk
- Keep your car’s gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel line from freezing
If traveling by air or by rail:
- It’s flu season; if you’ve been sick or in contact with someone who is sick, consider postponing your trip
- Remember that everything you touch will be touched by someone else, such as luggage handlers; handle your own belongings as much as possible
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water
- Carry hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes with you
- Avoid touching your face and eyes; if you have to sneeze, use a tissue or your sleeve
- Bring your own pillows and blankets, as they can shield against seats
The Evansville Police Department wishes everyone safe travels and a Happy Thanksgiving.