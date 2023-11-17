HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With nearly 49 million people expected to be traveling on the highways to spend the holiday with family and friends, Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest times of the year for road traffic.

The Evansville Police Department is sharing tips from the American Red Cross to keep drivers safe. If traveling by car:

Make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip

Pack an emergency kit, supplies and a first aid kit

Share travel plan with a family member or friend

Check the weather before leaving and during the trip; plan for any inclement weather that may come

Be well rested and alert; avoid distractions such as cell phones

Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drive while impaired; follow the rules of the road and use caution in work zones

Make frequent stops; rotate drivers during long trips

If you’re too tired to drive, stop and get some rest

If any car trouble occurs, pull off from the road as far as possible

If winter weather becomes a problem and you become stuck in the snow, follow these tips:

Stay in the car; don’t try to walk to safety

Tie a brightly-colored cloth (preferably red) to the antenna for rescuers to see

Start the car and use the heater for around 10 minutes every hour; keep the exhaust pipe clear so fumes don’t back up in the car

Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so rescuers can see the vehicle

Keep one window slightly open to let in fresh air; make sure it’s not a window facing the wind

Carry an emergency kit in the trunk

Keep your car’s gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel line from freezing

If traveling by air or by rail:

It’s flu season; if you’ve been sick or in contact with someone who is sick, consider postponing your trip

Remember that everything you touch will be touched by someone else, such as luggage handlers; handle your own belongings as much as possible

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water

Carry hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes with you

Avoid touching your face and eyes; if you have to sneeze, use a tissue or your sleeve

Bring your own pillows and blankets, as they can shield against seats

The Evansville Police Department wishes everyone safe travels and a Happy Thanksgiving.