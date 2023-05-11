HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was sent out to work a case involving a stolen special needs tricycle on the 3300 block of Austin Avenue.

EPD says the victim said she came home from work around noon May 10 and found that someone had kicked in the back door of her garage.

Police say the suspect stole a red special needs tricycle, and the bike is specially fitted for the victim’s nephew and costs about $1,000. EPD says the victim last saw the tricycle the evening of May 9.

EPD says she was advised to call records if she was able find the serial number. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.