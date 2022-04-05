EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says they’re joining forces with law enforcement agencies across the country for a one-day targeted enforcement campaign. Officials tell us the campaign aims to combat texting and other forms of distracted driving.

“This is the second year for the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign, which is taking place during Distracted Driving Awareness Month and designed to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities,” says a spokesperson with the Evansville Police Department.

On April 7, drivers can expect increased high-visibility patrols with officers on high alert for hands-free violations. Police say distracted driving is considered any activity that diverts attention away from safely operating a vehicle. It can be visual, manual or cognitive and includes everything from eating to listening to loud music to more recent trends like “vlogging”.

“There’s a time and a place for everything, and when you’re driving isn’t the right time to be recording a video or taking a selfie,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director. “If your eyes are off the road, you’re putting yourself and others at risk. It’s like driving blindfolded.”

As part of the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign, the department is asking drivers to do their part by putting down the phone and driving distraction-free.