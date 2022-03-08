EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police served an arrest warrant for the 2021 murder of Keshon Hensley to a man already behind bars on Monday.

EPD officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Avenue on March 14, 2021 in reference to a person down. Officers say they found Keshon Hensley lying on the ground and he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say that over the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Jerrme Cartwright, 36, was a suspect in the murder investigation. Cartwright was served an arrest warrant for the murder on Monday, but police say Cartwright was already in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for an unrelated charge.