EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department says an arrest has been made in the murder of a woman back in November of 2021.

EPD says the victim was Kayla Warner, 23. EPD says Warner was found murdered inside her apartment in the 3200 block of Vann Park Boulevard. EPD says that during the investigation, EPD detectives found out that Jean Holland, 22, was one of the last people to have contact with Warner. Holland became a person of interest in the murder investigation, says EPD. EPD says that through their investigation, detectives were able to develop enough evidence to charge Holland with the murder of Kayla Warner.

EPD says Holland was arrested the afternoon of February 11 by Evansville Police Officers without incident and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.