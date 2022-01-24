EPD: Suspect treated for gunshot wound after attempted burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a man was shot in the 400 block of Kimber Lane on Sunday after he attempted to break into an apartment.

Police were dispatched to the apartment just before 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun. According to the police report, the victim saw the suspect inside her fence yelling at her dog. She yelled at the suspect but said he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her. The report says that the suspect attempted to break through the door with a shovel before the victim’s boyfriend fired a gun in self-defense.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect. who was described as being uncooperative with officers. A gunshot wound was noticed on the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, but police say he is facing several charges pending medical release, including attempted burglary, possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.