EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police confirm one person is dead after a suspected armed robbery led to a shooting over the weekend.

EPD responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 1100 block of Mill Road late Sunday night. Police tell Eyewitness News that one is dead on scene and another has been taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

No names have been released in the incident at this time. Evansville Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online with new information.